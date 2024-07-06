J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $223.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $223.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.