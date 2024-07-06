J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 10.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at $12,185,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Aflac Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $91.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

