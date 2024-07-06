J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,920 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,895,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,004,000 after purchasing an additional 82,666 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.89. 11,916,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,011,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.