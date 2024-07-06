J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

