J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $56.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

