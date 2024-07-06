J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,556 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 95.8% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.61. 2,954,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,967. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

