J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.6 %

ADP stock opened at $235.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.