J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Medtronic by 19.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 915,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after buying an additional 150,768 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 29,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 21,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,571,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $398,436,000 after buying an additional 432,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $77.61 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.