J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.58. 1,175,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,974. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.