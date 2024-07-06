J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 6,722 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $17.52.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.