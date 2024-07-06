J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 818 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFEM opened at $66.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $66.97.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.7304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

