J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 846 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.94.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.7 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.14. 1,254,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,354. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $293.03 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.32. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

