J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $563,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,569,000 after buying an additional 913,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,338,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,385,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after acquiring an additional 140,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,596,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $126.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

