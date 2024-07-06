J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $582,000 Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,136 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIQ stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.71 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

