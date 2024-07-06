Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.06 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after acquiring an additional 417,401 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $54,552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 326,448 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

