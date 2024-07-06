Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 110.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Jackson Financial stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

