JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Critical Review

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

JanOne has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get JanOne alerts:

Profitability

This table compares JanOne and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JanOne N/A -359.71% -70.26% Oramed Pharmaceuticals N/A -3.83% -2.96%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JanOne $39.61 million 0.48 -$7.81 million N/A N/A Oramed Pharmaceuticals $674,000.00 154.32 $5.53 million $0.26 9.85

This table compares JanOne and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JanOne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of JanOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of JanOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JanOne and Oramed Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals beats JanOne on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JanOne

(Get Free Report)

JanOne Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments. The company's lead product candidate is JAN101, a patented oral and sustained release pharmaceutical composition of sodium nitrite that targets poor blood flow to the extremities in patients with diabetes or peripheral artery disease to treat pain. It also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It has license agreements with Oravax Medical Inc. to commercialize oral vaccines for COVID-19 and other novel coronaviruses. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.