Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.62.

JAZZ opened at $101.27 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.12.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $249,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $236,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

