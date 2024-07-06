Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.12.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

