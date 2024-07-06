Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 25

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 31.84 ($0.40) on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 26.32 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 40.32 ($0.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £464.86 million, a P/E ratio of -535.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Richard Miller acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($24,588.92). In other Tullow Oil news, insider Richard Miller bought 54,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($24,588.92). Also, insider Roald Goethe purchased 71,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £26,467.95 ($33,478.31). Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

