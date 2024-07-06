JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $587.56

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $587.56 and traded as low as $562.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $562.00, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

JG Boswell Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $570.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.56.

JG Boswell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%.

JG Boswell Company Profile

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

