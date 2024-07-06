Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.08

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and traded as high as $21.49. Jiangsu Expressway shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Jiangsu Expressway Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98.

Jiangsu Expressway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.1461 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.

