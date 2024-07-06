John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 750,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,246 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 899.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of HPS stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.