Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.47

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and traded as low as $41.61. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 4,153 shares.

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.3789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

