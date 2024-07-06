JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBUS opened at $100.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

