JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Reduced by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

