JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,706,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,502,000 after purchasing an additional 91,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 720,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,168,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,563,000 after acquiring an additional 127,890 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.41 and a 200 day moving average of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

