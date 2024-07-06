JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $210.38. The firm has a market cap of $588.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.