JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2024

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDWFree Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Redrow to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.13) to GBX 688 ($8.70) in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redrow to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.49) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Redrow Stock Performance

LON:RDW opened at GBX 714 ($9.03) on Friday. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 423.63 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 750 ($9.49). The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,115.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 693 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 655.04.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

