JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.63% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPME. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5,281.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $94.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.48. The firm has a market cap of $361.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $99.16.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

