Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.61

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.61 and traded as high as $47.20. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 7,710 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Kewaunee Scientific comprises approximately 2.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 6.01% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

