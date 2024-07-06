Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,789,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 96.0% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after buying an additional 828,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 18,983.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 508,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,938,000 after buying an additional 506,087 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

