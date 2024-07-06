Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of KNTK opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.96. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $43.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 122.95%.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Stories

