Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $26.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

