Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,746,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,869,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,326,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,631,000 after purchasing an additional 508,102 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 790,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 413,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 384.62%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

