Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.17

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $7.71. Klabin shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 1,352 shares traded.
Klabin Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.
Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $894.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Klabin S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Klabin Increases Dividend
Klabin Company Profile
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Klabin
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.