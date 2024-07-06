Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.17

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $7.71. Klabin shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 1,352 shares traded.

Klabin Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $894.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Klabin S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Klabin Increases Dividend

Klabin Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Klabin’s payout ratio is 71.81%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

