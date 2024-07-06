Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Position Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Knife River worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Knife River during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Knife River by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Knife River during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Knife River by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNF shares. Stephens started coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Knife River Trading Up 0.8 %

Knife River stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 22.98. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $83.78.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($516.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

