Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 434,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 353,096 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

