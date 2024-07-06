KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,573,000. Finally, LHM Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

