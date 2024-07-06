Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 27,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 39,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Kutcho Copper Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 72 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 30,124 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

