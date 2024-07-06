KWB Wealth Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KWB Wealth lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 594,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,978,000. Finally, FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 34.1% in the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 5,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.