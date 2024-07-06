Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,206,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ladder Capital worth $128,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LADR opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

