L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.80

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and traded as low as $35.16. L’Air Liquide shares last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 102,174 shares trading hands.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.6191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

About L’Air Liquide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

