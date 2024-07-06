L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.80

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and traded as low as $35.16. L’Air Liquide shares last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 102,174 shares trading hands.
L’Air Liquide Trading Up 0.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.
L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.6191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than L’Air Liquide
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.