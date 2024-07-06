Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty TripAdvisor

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866,644 shares during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor accounts for 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

