Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.95.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty TripAdvisor
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.