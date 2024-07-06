Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,627,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,479,000 after buying an additional 424,831 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 25,909.0% during the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,040,000 after buying an additional 178,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 411.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,856,000 after buying an additional 154,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,129,000 after buying an additional 121,914 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LECO opened at $184.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

