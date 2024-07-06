LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.96. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
