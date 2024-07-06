LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.96. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiqTech International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.