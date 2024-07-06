Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.78

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$145.78 and traded as high as C$164.25. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$163.35, with a volume of 374,046 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$162.43.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$156.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$145.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.513 per share. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total transaction of C$1,107,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total transaction of C$2,058,249.73. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total value of C$1,107,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,160,644. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

