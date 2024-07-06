Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 28 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $534.53 and its 200 day moving average is $512.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $558.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

