LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $194.38

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 194.38 ($2.46) and traded as high as GBX 195.20 ($2.47). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 193.50 ($2.45), with a volume of 3,104,145 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,018.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 194.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,263.16%.

In other news, insider Andrew Jones sold 239,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £467,732.85 ($591,617.57). Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

