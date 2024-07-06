Lowland (LON:LWI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $126.82

Shares of Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.82 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 128.50 ($1.63). Lowland shares last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.60), with a volume of 574,898 shares changing hands.

Lowland Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.02. The stock has a market cap of £340.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Lowland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Lowland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

Lowland Company Profile

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

